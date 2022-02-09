Overcoming key business and operational challenges with XDR

Improving detection of advanced cyberthreats is a high priority in any security operation. However, a lack of visibility in an ever-expanding attack surface coupled with too many siloed security tools can overwhelm security teams with alerts and false positives. In addition, investigating broader malicious operations requires a complex workflow and staffing with domain expertise, a new report says.

According to security experts at Cybereason, extended detection and response (XDR) provides security analysts with better visibility into the attack surface and the ability to act quickly across multiple security layers.

They recently released a guide to help practitioners better understand AI-driven XDR platforms and those capabilities that help organizations to predict, understand and defend against attacks. The guide outlines in detail how to:

Reduce false positives

Improve threat hunting and intelligence management

Boost productivity from unified investigations

Increase automated response capabilities

This article was produced by CyberScoop for, and sponsored by, Cybereason.